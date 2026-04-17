Tehran says US seeking to strip Iran of its defense capabilities ahead of new war

TEHRAN, April 17. /TASS/. The United States is demanding Iran stop enrichment activities in a bid to reduce its defense capacities ahead a new war, Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei said.

"The reason behind the enemy’s pressure to exit or dilute the materials and achieve zero enrichment is to strip Iran of its deterrence capability for the next war, so that it can confidently advance the project of destruction and fragmentation [of the Islamic republic]," he wrote on his X page.

US President Donald Trump claimed earlier that Iran had agreed to hand over to the United States its enriched uranium from facilities attacked in June 2025. Before that, he wrote on his Truth Social platform that Iran will no longer enrich uranium. According to the US leader, the United States, "working with Iran," will "remove" its enriched uranium. Tehran has not confirmed the information.