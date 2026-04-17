US president may make further concessions to secure deal with Iran — newspaper

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump may be willing to make additional compromises to reach a deal with Iran, Politico reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Trump’s statement on a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon indicates that "he badly wants" to end the conflict with Iran. Politico noted that the US leader recently noted that a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon was not included among the conditions for a ceasefire between the US and Iran, calling the conflict a "separate skirmish." However, "by in pushing [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to halt a punishing bombing campaign, Trump has removed a potential deal-breaker for Iran from the equation," the newspaper pointed out.

"I think he would accept more compromises because he badly wants this to end," the newspaper quoted an unnamed high-ranking senior Gulf official as saying. Given that direct talks with Iran in Islamabad did not result in a breakthrough, Trump "may be more amenable to at least some of Tehran’s demands," Politico emphasized.

On April 16, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a ceasefire. He reported that he had spoken by phone with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and they agreed that a 10-day ceasefire would take effect at 9:00 p.m. GMT on April 16.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, the US president announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the American delegation was headed by Vice President JD Vance. Both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. The prospects for advancing dialogue between Tehran and Washington remain unclear. The US imposed a naval blockade on Iran on April 13.