MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The countries of the collective West will manage to raise 5-6 billion euros per month for Ukraine through various means, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov (in office in 2010-2014) said in an interview with TASS.

In his opinion, the financial collapse of the Kiev regime in the coming months is impossible. He is confident that "the European Union, Britain, and the Americans staged a coup d'etat" in Ukraine in pursuit of far-reaching aims. Their purpose was to create "a terrorist state that would work to destroy Russia," he explained. "Therefore, no one will stop this project because of some 80 billion or 90 billion [euros] that are needed now. They might not raise the entire sum right away. But they will find 5-6 billion [euros] per month in various ways. These aren't such large sums that they're particularly hard to collect," Azarov said.

The former Ukrainian prime minister emphasized that Kiev is already receiving enormous financial support. "Relatively wealthy countries are providing their money: Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Japan, and all the others. Now they've started giving them exactly what they need," Azarov added.

Earlier, Hungary blocked a 90 billion euro EU loan for Ukraine.