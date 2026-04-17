Air defenses down 95 Ukrainian drones over past 24 hours — governor

KURSK, April 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired artillery at Russia’s Kursk Region 54 times, while Russian air defenses downed 95 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"In total, between 9:00 a.m. [Moscow time] on April 16 and 7:00 a.m. [Moscow time] on April 17 (between 6:00 a.m. GMT on April 16 and 4:00 a.m. GMT on April 17), 95 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy fired artillery at evacuated areas 54 times. Drones attacked our territory with explosive devices nine times," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Khinshtein noted that as a result of these attacks, the windows of a defunct gas station in the village of Khomutovka were shattered. In Kalinovka, the roof of a calf barn was damaged and cows were injured. He added that the roof of an agricultural firm’s warehouse was damaged in Rylsk.

"As a result of the attack on an energy facility, 46 settlements in the Khomutovsky and Dmitrievsky districts experienced a partial power outage, affecting 3,852 people. Power has already been restored via the backup system. A 200-square-meter hangar caught fire in Znobylovka," the governor said, adding that there were no fatalities resulting from the Ukrainian attacks.