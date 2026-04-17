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All news

Satellites for Russian defense ministry launched from Plesetsk

The launch proceeded normally

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Space Troops have successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with military satellites from the Plesetsk space launch facility in northwestern Russia, the Defense Ministry reported.

"On April 17, 2026, a combat team of the Aerospace Forces’ Space Troops successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class carrier rocket with space vehicles from the Plesetsk spaceport (in the Arkhangelsk Region) in the interests of the Defense Ministry," it said.

The satellites have been taken under the control of ground-based facilities of the Russian Aerospace Forces. The launch proceeded normally.

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