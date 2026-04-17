MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN’s principal judicial authority, has recently become an arena for "judicial wrangling," with the West abusing its jurisdiction, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Unfortunately, the Court has recently served as an arena for `judicial wrangling.’ Its jurisdiction is being openly abused to file knowingly absurd claims against Russia. Other countries in the multipolar world, including our closest allies, have also come under attack," the diplomat said in a commentary on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the ICJ.

Western countries have been interfering in judicial procedures on a large scale, Zakharova maintained. "Thirty-three countries have said they will join the Ukraine vs. Russia case on the Convention on Genocide as neutral `third parties,’ while in effect they have taken sides with Kiev," the Russian diplomat said, describing the practice as vicious.

However, attempts to put pressure on the Court have failed, she continued. "The false accusations against Russia as a `state sponsor of terrorism’ or ‘racial discriminator’ violating the Convention on Genocide were rejected by the Court. On the contrary, the Court agreed directly that the DPR and the LPR have never been `terrorist organizations," she recounted, referring to the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). "Ukraine itself was on trial for the genocide in Donbass carried out by the Kiev regime and its Nazi accomplices," she concluded.