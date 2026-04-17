Seven drones taken down near St. Petersburg, no casualties reported

ST. PETERSBURG, April 17. /TASS/. The number of drones taken down over northwest Russia’s Leningrad Region, which borders the country's second largest city of St. Petersburg, has risen to seven, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said.

"The number of drones downed in the Leningrad Region has risen to seven. In the Pulkovo Heights area, windows of a residential building were smashed, and a car was damaged by a falling drone. Drone fragments also fell in the Vyborgsky District, causing no damage," he said.

"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the official added.