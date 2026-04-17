Regular rotation of IAEA inspectors takes place at Zaporozhye nuke plant

MELITOPOL, April 17. /TASS/. A rotation of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was carried out as scheduled, the nuke plant said in a statement on Max.

"A regular rotation of IAEA inspectors was conducted at the Zaporozhye NPP. The rotation of IAEA experts took place normally. Four specialists <...> started work to monitor the condition of operational safety at the plant," the statement reads.

Security during the rotation was ensured by Russian Defense Ministry, National Guard and regional Interior Ministry forces, the ZNPP added.

IAEA inspectors have been present at the Zaporozhye nuke plant since September 1, 2022 when IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi first visited the nuclear facility.