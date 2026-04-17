US president assumes that Iranian conflict may not be settled

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said it was possible that the conflict in Iran will not be settled.

During an event on his administration’s tax policy in Las Vegas, Nevada, Trump mentioned oil prices, which grew against the backdrop of the conflict. In his words, at some point they were projected to grow to $250-$300 per barrel.

"Today, what was it official? At $89 or $90, and that's in the war. You know, we haven't settled [the conflict] yet. Maybe we won't," Trump said.

Earlier, during the same speech, Trump said the US operation "is going along swimmingly," and "should be ending pretty soon."

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, the US president announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the American delegation was headed by Vice President JD Vance. Both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. The prospects for advancing dialogue between Tehran and Washington remain unclear. The US imposed a naval blockade on Iran on April 13.