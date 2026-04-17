Port infrastructure damaged in Izmail in southern Ukraine

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Port infrastructure has been damaged in the city of Izmail in the Odessa Region of southern Ukraine, resulting in fires, the Ukrainian Community and Territorial Development Ministry reported.

According to a statement posted on the ministry’s Telegram channel, industrial buildings within the port area and railway infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

Odessa regional administration head Oleg Kipper also reported the damage to port infrastructure on his Telegram channel.