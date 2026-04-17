Kremlin says 'nothing to add' to statement on drones for Kiev from Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry issued its statement about Europe increasing the production of drones to send to Ukraine for attacks on Russia, and the Kremlin has nothing to add here, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"The position here was outlined in the corresponding statement from the Defense Ministry. And I have nothing to add to this statement," he told reporters when asked to say if the recent rhetoric from Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev and Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu about a potential Russian response was their personal opinion or the Kremlin’s stance.

On April 16, Shoigu reminded Finland and the Baltic states of Russia’s right to self-defense in response to drone attacks. He said there had been a recent increase in incidents involving Ukrainian drones allegedly launching strikes on Russia via Finland and the Baltic states.

Medvedev wrote in a post on X on April 15 that the companies in Europe that manufacture UAVs for strikes against Russia, mentioned in the Russian Defense Ministry’s list, should be viewed as potential targets for the country’s army.

In its statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said that European countries are increasing the production of drones "amid rising losses and worsening manpower shortages in the Ukrainian armed forces." Russia’s top brass views this as "a deliberate move that risks escalating the military-political situation on the European continent" and "a creeping transformation of those countries into Ukraine’s strategic support base.

If Ukraine carries out terrorist attacks against Russia using European-supplied UAVs, there's no telling what the response could be, the Russian Defense Ministry warned. It also published a list of the addresses of enterprises in Europe, which produce such drones, arguing that European citizens should have a clear picture of the true causes behind threats to their security.