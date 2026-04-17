RIO DE JANEIRO, April 17. /TASS/. Ukraine and its European patrons are waging a "dirty war" on Russia by carrying out terrorist attacks, said Joao Pitillo, a Professor of History at Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

"The Ukrainian government is increasingly resorting to a dirty war with full approval from its patrons in the European Union. Unable to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the authorities in Kiev and the Eurocrats are resorting to terrorist attacks," the analyst wrote in an opinion piece for the Brazilian magazine Revista Fórum.

In recent weeks, Russian forces have "made significant advances in sensitive areas" of the conflict zone, the expert added. "This has led the Kiev government to fear that an imminent catastrophe [may be near] unless a 90 billion euro loan is released [by the EU]," he maintained.

Earlier, Pitillo argued that the idea of a never-ending confrontation with Russia and support for Ukraine’s terrorist activity have underpinned the European Union’s survival. This would inevitably lead to a defeat for the bloc and trigger its disintegration, the historian warned.