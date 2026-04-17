Standard demining methods in Donbass are obsolete — Emercom-Demining CEO

DONETSK, April 17. /TASS/. Standard demining methods in Donbass are considered obsolete, and the humanitarian demining team’s field engineers are using a more integrated approach, Bogdan Pilipchuk, CEO of the Emercom-Demining company, told TASS.

"In this situation, standard demining methods are already considered obsolete. Therefore, in this territory, in this context, it is necessary to we have adopted. That is, conducting unmanned reconnaissance of mine-hazardous areas and minefields with unmanned aerial systems. Then comes the use of heavy-duty ground robotic systems and light mechanical equipment," Pilipchuk said.

Only after the mechanized equipment has completed its work do manual demining teams begin operations.

Pilipchuk told TASS in an interview earlier that the Donbass Region is one of the most heavily mined areas in the world.