Lavrov to meet with CIS foreign ministers in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and hold a separate meeting with his Central Asian counterparts.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the top CIS diplomats "will review the results of interaction between their foreign ministries in 2025 and discuss the prospects and key priorities for the development of integration ties, including in the context of implementing the priorities of Turkmenistan’s current chairmanship in the Organization and the 35th anniversary of the CIS, which is being marked this year."

The ministers are expected to exchange views on pressing international and regional issues.

"The meeting is expected to conclude with the adoption of a number of decisions aimed at enhancing foreign policy coordination and cooperation in a variety of areas, including culture, humanitarian sphere and law enforcement," the ministry said.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, the majority of the approved documents will be submitted to the CIS heads of states and governments for approval.

CIS member states

The meeting will take place just a few days after Moldova sent a notification to the CIS Executive Committee about its withdrawal and received confirmation of its receipt. Formally, Moldova’s withdrawal from the CIS will take effect in April next year, 12 months after notification. This matter can also be discussed at the upcoming CIS ministerial.

In practice, however, Chisinau’s participation in the organization has been largely nominal in recent years. Moldova’s stance toward the CIS began to shift radically after Maia Sandu won the 2020 presidential election, proclaiming the policy of EU integration and refusing to take part in CIS summits. The country’s parliament approved the country’s withdrawal from the CIS on April 2, 2026.

Another country that remains a formal member but is not taking part in CIS activities is Ukraine. In May 2018, Ukraine made the decision to suspend its participation in the organization’s main bodies. Later, Kiev started to withdraw from CIS agreements.

Therefore, top diplomats from nine countries are expected in Moscow: Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Central Asia - Russia

Separately, the Russian foreign minister will meet with his counterparts from five Central Asian countries. According to Zakharova, Lavrov and the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan will discuss the implementation of agreements reached during the second Russia - Central Asia summit held in Dushanbe on October 9, 2025.

"An exchange of opinions on the most pressing issues of interaction between Russia and Central Asian countries in the pan-regional format is expected to be held. Also, the topic of security in Central Asia and adjacent territories will be discussed," she said.

Besides, the participants will discuss "threats posed by international terrorist organizations active near our common borders against the backdrop of escalation in the Middle East," the spokeswoman added.