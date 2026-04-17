Trump expects conflict with Iran to end 'pretty soon'

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. The US operation in Iran proceeds without any issues, and the conflict is to be over quite soon, US President Donald Trump said at an event on his administration’s tax policy in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"You notice that we're doing very well, and I will say the war in Iran is going along swimmingly. We can do whatever we want. And it should be it should be ending pretty soon," he said.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, the US president announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the American delegation was headed by Vice President JD Vance. Both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. The prospects for advancing dialogue between Tehran and Washington remain unclear. The US imposed a naval blockade on Iran on April 13.