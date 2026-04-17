MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. US military aggression against Iran continues a series of "unipolar wars" that lack legal justification, Alexey Pushkov, Chairman of the Federation Council Information Policy Committee, said in an interview with TASS.

"Iran is also a target of a unipolar war. Like previous wars, it has no legal justification: Iran did not pose any threat to the West," Pushkov said.

As for the so-called nuclear threat from Iran, its opponents argued 10 years ago that Iran was supposedly "two steps away from creating an atom bomb," Pushkov noted. "Before last year's attack, Israel and the US said the same thing. Even US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stated back in April that Iran was making no progress in developing nuclear weapons," he said.

Pushkov also classified the campaigns in Yugoslavia, Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan as "unipolar wars."