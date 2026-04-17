Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region leave 1 killed, 11 others injured — governor

BELGOROD, April 17. /TASS/. One person was killed and 11 others were injured as Ukrainian armed forces attacked localities across the Belgorod Region in the past day, using almost 170 drones and about 50 munitions, the governor of the bordering Russian region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported on Telegram.

In Shebekino, three staff members were injured in a drone attack on an office building, according to Gladkov. A woman was injured in a drone attack on the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, he added.

In the Shebekino District, an apartment building, a social facility, two commercial properties, an office building, an industrial site, a commercial building, and seven private homes were damaged. Two women suffered barotraumas as a drone struck a passenger car in the Rakityanka District. Five private homes were damaged in the Krasnaya Yaruga District, where 35 drones and 23 munitions were launched.

In the Belgorod District, Ukrainian forces fired 28 drones, leaving a civilian dead and two women injured. Also, four private homes were damaged and a bus was destroyed as a result of Ukrainian attacks.

A man is receiving outpatient treatment in the Borisovka District after it was attacked with five drones. A private home was damaged.

Eighteen drones were launched on the Valuiki District, leaving a private home damaged, and a social facility was damaged as three drones were launched on the Volokonovka District.

Localities in the Graivoron District were attacked with 19 munitions and 14 UAVs, and the attacks left a man injured, four private homes and a social facility damaged.

Eleven drones were launched on two other districts and the city of Belgorod, causing no reported damage.