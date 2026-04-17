Eight UFO, nuclear physics researchers die or go missing in US over past three years

NEW YORK, April 17. /TASS/. At least eight scientists involved in space research and nuclear physics have gone missing or died under mysterious circumstances in the US since 2023, Fox News reported.

For example, Michael David Hicks, a specialist at the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), died unexpectedly on July 30, 2023, at the age of 59. The cause of death was not disclosed. He specialized in the study of comets and asteroids. Melissa Casias, 53, of the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, went missing on June 26, 2025. She was involved in nuclear weapons development.

The last person on this list is former US Air Force retired Major General William McCasland, who went missing on February 27, 2026. The 68-year-old officer previously served as head of the Air Force Research Laboratory and was affiliated with Los Alamos. According to the TV channel, the missing man had access to top-secret information regarding UFOs.

Fox News also reported, citing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, that the Washington administration "that’s definitely something <…> this government and its administration would deem worth looking into."