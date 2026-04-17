US, Iran may sign agreement soon — Reuters

LONDON, April 17. /TASS/. The United States and Iran may sign an agreement soon, with the two sides agreeing in principle, Reuters reported, citing a Pakistani security official.

According to him, the two sides have made progress in backdoor diplomacy and an upcoming meeting between them could result in the signing of an agreement. The two sides are first expected to sign a memorandum of understanding to be followed by a comprehensive agreement within 60 days. Both sides are agreeing in principle, while "technical bits" will be coordinated later, the news agency reported.

Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Asim Munir, who has been holding talks in Tehran since the middle of this week and has made a breakthrough on a number of "sticky issues," is playing the key role as a mediator, a diplomatic source told Reuters.