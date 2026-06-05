APEC committed to pragmatic cooperation — Russian diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) reject attempts by some countries to introduce politicization and confrontational tension and are committed to pragmatic cooperation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said at the Russia-APEC session during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The partners in this format have "enthusiasm and a strong desire to cooperate", and the goal is to reach an open, dynamic community in the Asia-Pacific region by 2040, the high-ranking diplomat said. "This is a pragmatic association," he continued. "However, [sometimes] the atmosphere in it is poisoned by attempts by some countries to politicize, divert from the course, and introduce some kind of confrontational tension. We are dismissing them and, thanks to our like-minded people, we are keeping APEC in line with pragmatic and dynamic movement forward," Pankin stressed.

APEC was the first international platform last year to document the recognition of the importance of relying on a full range of energy sources, the principle of technological neutrality, the role of natural gas in the energy transition and the importance of peaceful nuclear energy, the deputy minister noted. In his opinion, APEC's approaches to energy set the vector for countries in the region and for other states.

Free trade should be achieved by removing regulatory barriers, building a transport network, intensifying B2B contacts and cooperating in the non-governmental sector, the deputy minister noted. "Digital transformation, building a data economy, and the use of artificial intelligence are key topics at the forum," he added.

The Chinese presidency is now setting a constructive vector. "We will be ready to support it, precisely because APEC is about equal cooperation," Pankin stressed. "It is possible to reach agreements by consensus that create a model of stability and justice in the region and can be a model for other regions," he noted. The Russian diplomat expressed hope that 23 years after Vladivostok, Russia will be able to take a watch in APEC in 2035, and this watch will be significant in terms of its contribution to the Asia-Pacific processes.

The APEC forum was established in 1989 as an advisory platform for deepening the integration and liberalization of trade in the region. Currently, the association includes 21 economies (19 countries and 2 territories), which account for about 61% of global GDP and 46% of global trade. Russia joined the forum in 1998.