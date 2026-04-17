One civilian wounded in Kiev’s shelling of DPR in past day

DONETSK, April 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out eight shelling attacks on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, wounding one civilian, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"Eight shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups were registered," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "In all, eight munitions of various types were fired."

The department was informed about one wounded civilian.

"Five residential buildings, a car and a civil infrastructure site were damaged," the bulletin reads.