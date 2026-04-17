Fire at warehouse in Leningrad Region, 62 drones: aftermath of Ukrainian attack on Russia

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 62 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

A fire in a warehouse was recorded in the Vyborg district of the Leningrad region due to falling UAV debris.

TASS has compiled the main information about the consequences.

Scale

- Duty air defense assets, during the period from 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 16 to 7:00 a.m. Moscow time [5 p.m. to 4 a.m. GMT] on April 17, intercepted and destroyed 62 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the department, UAVs were shot down over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Leningrad, and Novgorod Regions, as well as the Republic of Crimea.

- The number of UAVs destroyed over the Leningrad region reached 12, Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported on his Telegram channel.

Consequences

- A fire in a warehouse was recorded in the Vyborg district of the Leningrad Region due to falling UAV debris. There were no casualties, Drozdenko reported on his Max channel.

Airport Operations

- Temporary restrictions were imposed at the airports of Sochi, Gelendzhik, Vladimir, Yaroslavl, Cherepovets, as well as Pulkovo.

- About 20 departure flights are canceled or delayed at Pulkovo airport, where restrictions are in effect. This follows from information on the airport’s online board.

- According to the board as of 6:00 a.m. Moscow time, the departure of about 11 aircraft is delayed, including to Sochi, Istanbul, and Kazan.

- Eight departure flights have been canceled, including to Tehran and Moscow.

- About ten aircraft cannot land at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg due to ongoing security-related restrictions, TASS was informed by the air harbor of the northern capital.

- Delays in the departure and arrival of ten flights are recorded at the Kaliningrad air harbor. This follows from information presented on the airport’s online board.

- Five flights to Moscow and one to Nizhny Novgorod are delayed.

- Three flights from Moscow and one from Perm will arrive with delays.