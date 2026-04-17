Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Kharkov Region over the week of April 11-17 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlement of Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region through decisive operations during the week and took control of the settlement of Zybino in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops deliver six precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian troops delivered one massive and five combined strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, energy and transport facilities over the week, the ministry reported.

"On April 11-17, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and five combined strikes by air-launched, seaborne and ground-based long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector engaged in the production of cruise missiles, fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, military airfields, sites for the assembly and storage of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,085 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,085 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and nine armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,085 personnel, a tank, nine armored combat vehicles, 83 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and nine electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 29 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,195 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 23 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a guard brigade of Ukraine’s General Staff, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,195 personnel, 23 armored combat vehicles, 119 motor vehicles, 17 field artillery guns, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and two counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 25 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,085 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,085 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 35 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of seven mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,085 personnel, 35 armored combat vehicles, 106 motor vehicles, 10 field artillery guns and a Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six electronic warfare stations and 39 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,090 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,090 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 34 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position, gained better lines and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an airborne brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, four National Guard brigades and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia]," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,090 personnel, 34 armored combat vehicles, 48 motor vehicles, 10 field artillery guns and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,555 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,555 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 26 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup East units advanced deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,555 personnel, two tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, 48 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 250 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the past week, Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 250 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 99 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and 16 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses intercept 1,665 Ukrainian UAVs, 60 smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 1,665 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 60 smart bombs over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 60 guided aerial bombs, nine rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 1,665 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys five Ukrainian naval drones over week

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed five Ukrainian naval drones over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed five uncrewed boats of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 134,802 unmanned aerial vehicles, 656 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,938 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,702 multiple rocket launchers, 34,477 field artillery guns and mortars and 59,584 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.