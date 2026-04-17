FACTBOX: What we know about search for police shooter in Russia’s Orenburg Region

ORENBURG, April 17. /TASS/. The search for the man who opened fire on police officers in the Russian southwestern Orenburg Region continues, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs’ regional office told TASS.

Local authorities urged citizens to avoid visiting the territory of four populated settlements where the search for the suspect is ongoing.

TASS has compiled the key information available at this time.

Progress of the search

- The search for the man who opened fire on police officers in the Russian southwestern Orenburg Region continues, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs’ regional office told TASS.

- The vehicle the perpetrator used to flee was found near the Beloshapka settlement in the Orenburg Region, the administration reported on its official Max channel.

- Local authorities urged citizens to avoid visiting the territory of four populated settlements: Guberlya, Beloshapka, Khabarnoye, and Staraya Guberlya.

- They warned that the suspect may be armed with automatic weapons, and they also called on residents not to make any independent attempts to detain him.

- The man who opened fire on police officers in the Orenburg Region may be hiding in a mountainous area, the press service of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs told TASS.

- A Rosgvardiya (Russia’s National Guard) helicopter and tracking dogs have been deployed in the search, the department added.

- The search efforts are being coordinated on site by the heads of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs, and officers from nearby districts have also been brought in.

- The area where the man may be hiding has been sealed off.

About the incident

- Officers from Police Department No. 3 of the Orsk Intermunicipal Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs arrived in the settlement of Akkermanovka in the town of Novotroitsk on the evening of April 16 to detain a man on the federal wanted list.

- The perpetrator opened fire on the police officers; one was killed, and three others were hospitalized in critical but stable condition with no threat to their lives.

- A criminal case has been initiated under Article 317 of the Russian Criminal Code (encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer).