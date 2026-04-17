Lebanese army confirms ceasefire violations by Israel

BEIRUT, April 17. /TASS/. The armed forces of Lebanon confirmed that Israeli attacks continued after a ceasefire took effect a few hours earlier, and warned residents of the country’s southern regions not to rush to return to their homes.

"[The Lebanese armed forces] renews its call to the citizens not to rush to return to southern villages and settlements due to a number of [ceasefire] agreement violations, with several Israeli attacks recorded," the army press service said on the X social network.

The army command is monitoring the situation to promptly take all the required security measures, and urges citizens to avoid approaching dangerous areas of Lebanon, particularly during nighttime hours.

Earlier, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that Israeli troops fired from machine guns at the Lebanese towns of Khiam and Dibbine.