Russia expects a victory of common sense in London — ambassador

LONDON, April 17. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that the list of production sites across Europe that manufacture drones for strikes against Russia, released by Russia’s top brass earlier this week, will dissuade European leaders from escalating the Ukraine conflict, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin told the BBC in an interview.

"I do believe that there are reasonable people, not only on our side, but also in the United Kingdom, who will not allow any further increase of tension in Europe. We should all think about dialogue, about negotiations, but here, in London, they do not want to enter in a dialogue at all," the Russian diplomat lamented.

On April 15, the Russian Defense Ministry published a list of the names and addresses of Ukrainian enterprises in Europe, which produce drones for attacks on Russia, as well as foreign firms producing components for them. According to the ministry, the European branches of Ukrainian drone-production companies are located across eight European countries, including in cities such as London, Munich, Prague and Riga, while components for Ukrainian drones have been produced at sites in Germany, Turkey, Israel, Spain, Italy, and the Czech Republic.