MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Kiev will escalate attacks on civilians in Donbass and Novorossiya, similar to the attack on a bus in Yenakiyevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), to increase profits from contracts for weapons production, particularly attack drones, political scientist and international relations expert Vladimir Karasev told TASS.

"The Ukrainian authorities have committed another terrorist attack, killing civilians traveling on a Moscow-Simferopol bus. I am convinced that such terrorist attacks will increase. If we look at the results of the so-called 'Security Forum' held by the West in Odessa, notice how excited Ukrainian and Western manufacturers of attack drones were, because billions of euros of European taxpayers’ money are at stake. The more civilians are killed, the more the West and the Ukrainian authorities will put in their pockets," Karasev said.

The expert emphasized that the Ukrainian armed forces knew they were attacking an ordinary bus, not a military vehicle.

DPR head Denis Pushilin reported early on Wednesday morning that Ukrainian troops in Yenakiyevo attacked a Moscow-Simferopol commuter bus with a strike drone. According to preliminary information, eight civilians were killed, and another 11 people sustained injuries of varying degrees, including a child born in 2016. Svetlana Petrenko, spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee, reported that a criminal case has been opened regarding a terrorist attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on a passenger bus in the Donetsk People’s Republic.