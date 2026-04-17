Trump professes 'diktat of crude force' in Iran case — senior legislator

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Alexey Pushkov, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Information Policy, has expressed strong criticism of President Donald Trump's approach to Iran. He told TASS that Trump is advocating a "diktat of crude force," aiming to dominate Iran and seize its oil resources.

"Trump's stance is straightforward: 'We will drive Iran back to the Stone Age,'" Pushkov stated. "His primary goal is to gain the upper hand through military pressure and economic coercion."

Pushkov further argued that this aggressive stance is justified in a cynically superficial manner. Unlike past American presidents who attempted to justify interventions with lofty ideals, Trump appears to discard such pretenses altogether.

"These aims have always been false," Pushkov remarked. "But at least previous administrations tried to operate within established rules and even claimed to promote democracy. Now, that seems to have been abandoned entirely. Trump sees no need to reference such principles."

He concluded that Trump's rhetoric reveals Washington's true intentions: to eliminate Iran's leadership, which is viewed as an obstacle by both the US and Israel.