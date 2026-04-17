Europe’s role in Ukraine conflict, Iran's enriched uranium — Kremlin briefing

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s daily briefing on Friday touched on the involvement of European countries in the Ukrainian conflict, Russia's willingness to accept enriched Iranian uranium, as well as the truce between Israel and Lebanon. TASS has compiled the key statements of the Kremlin representative.

On president's schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an operational meeting with the Security Council.

- Putin's visit to China is being prepared, Moscow and Beijing will simultaneously announce its dates when there is information about it: "We are preparing [Putin's] visit to China. We will announce the dates of this visit in a timely manner in sync with our friends from Beijing."

On Europe's involvement in the Ukrainian conflict

- The direct involvement of European countries in the conflict in Ukraine is growing, and all the details were mentioned in a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry: "The direct involvement of these countries in the conflict, in the war around Ukraine, is growing. All the nuances are outlined in the statement of the Defense Ministry."

- The Defense Ministry issued its statement on expanding drone production in Europe for transfer to Ukraine and use for strikes on Russian territory, the Kremlin has nothing to add: "The entire position was set out in the relevant statement of the Defense Ministry. And I have nothing to add to this statement."

On Russia's readiness to take Iranian enriched uranium

- Russia is ready to accept enriched Iranian uranium, but this proposal is opposed by the United States: "At the moment - at this stage - this proposal is not on the negotiating table, as far as we understand. The Russian side is open to this, as President Putin has repeatedly said. But now this proposal isn’t met positively by the United States."

The truce between Israel and Lebanon

- Russia welcomes the truce between Israel and Lebanon and hopes that the parties will be able to avoid a repeat of hostilities: "We certainly welcome the truce decision. And we hope that during these days it will indeed be possible to reach agreements that will allow us to avoid a repetition of military clashes in the future."