MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia has warned Europe that arms factories whose products are supplied to Ukraine are legitimate targets for Russian strikes, so Brussels should heed Moscow’s warnings, said Leonid Slutsky, head of the International Affairs Committee at the State Duma lower house of parliament and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).

"Moscow’s warnings regarding such facilities as legitimate targets for destruction if their products are used to strike Russia and kill our citizens must be heeded," Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

At the same time, he pointed out that Europe is not only arming the Kiev regime but is also actively building up its own military potential in preparation for a conflict with Russia. Thus, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a detailed list of European facilities producing weapons for Ukraine, and several media outlets have noted an increase in explosives production capacity in Europe.

"We are talking about facilities — both operating and under construction — in Germany, France, Britain, Sweden, Poland, Finland, and several other countries. There is clear preparation for military action against Russia; a date has even been named by which, supposedly, Europeans will be able to flex their ‘military muscles’—2030," the MP stated.

Slutsky emphasized that Russia does not intend to attack Europe, and that the militarization of the EU and its transformation into a military alliance "threatens the security of Europeans themselves." "This is a deliberate and artificial threat escalation by Brussels. In the absence of any real threat. At least on the Russian side," the MP concluded.