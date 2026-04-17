MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has imposed sanctions against 130 Russian citizens, Vladimir Zelensky announced in a decree published on his official website.

According to the document, sanctions have been imposed against 121 Russian military personnel and against nine representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC).

Zelensky regularly signs decrees on sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities, as well as citizens of Ukraine and other countries whom Kiev accuses of cooperating with Russia. Ministries and agencies develop sanction lists, submit proposals, and then the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine makes the relevant decisions. At the same time, Kiev constantly pushes its proposals for sanctions on Western countries.