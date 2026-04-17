Iran opens Strait of Hormuz to merchant ships as truce in Lebanon announced

DOHA, April 17. /TASS/. Iran has opened the Strait of Hormuz to any commercial vessels for the remainder of the ceasefire period, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire," Araghchi said on X. He said that the passage of ships through the strait will be carried out according to the route agreed with Iran.

On Friday, at 12:00 a.m. Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT on Thursday), a 10-day truce with Israel came into force in Lebanon. The agreement was signed by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the mediation of American leader Donald Trump.