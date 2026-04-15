US, Israel fatally underestimate Iran — Pierre de Gaulle

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The US and Israel sought to destroy the millennia-old Iranian civilization within a few days, but they fatally underestimated their opponent, Pierre de Gaulle, grandson of French President (1959-1969) General Charles de Gaulle and president of the Foundation for Peace and Friendship Among Peoples, told TASS.

"They believed that they could topple a sovereign state, its government and a millennia-old civilization within just a few days, however, they misjudged the situation and made a serious analytical error. Iran has the necessary resources and has been preparing for this kind of conflict for many decades," he said on the sidelines of the "Event Management Workshop."

According to de Gaulle, Iran will withstand the conflict against the US and Israel, but a hastily achieved "bad peace" could be the worst possible outcome of the situation, as the problems would resurface again.

On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Later, both Tehran and Washington reported that the sides had failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a range of disagreements. The prospects for US-Iran dialogue remain unclear.