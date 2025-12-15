Cambodian Defense Ministry rejects Thailand's accusations of shelling civilian areas

HANOI, December 15. /TASS/. The Cambodian National Defense Ministry has categorically rejected the dissemination of false information and distortion of the truth by Thailand, which accuses Cambodian forces of shelling civilian areas, Cambodia’s Fresh News outlet reported, citing a statement.

The ministry emphasized that all of Cambodia's actions are directed exclusively against Thai military targets related to the invasion of Cambodian territory and the violation of the kingdom's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, in accordance with its right to self-defense. According to the statement, the Thai side deliberately attacked the residences of Cambodian civilians and civilian infrastructure, including houses, bridges, roads, schools, and hospitals.

Cambodia is "firmly committed to respecting and implementing the terms of the Ceasefire Agreement, the Joint Declaration between Cambodia and Thailand, as well as all agreements previously reached by both parties with the highest sense of responsibility and in good faith," the ministry said in a statement. According to it, Cambodia "has been firmly adhering to resolving the disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, the existing treaties, conventions and agreements, so as to seek solution that is just, fair, long-lasting, and in compliance with international law."

Clashes involving small arms began on the border between Thailand and Cambodia on December 7. According to the Cambodian National Defense Ministry, after several days of provocative actions by the Thai armed forces aimed at igniting a new round of confrontation in the border areas, the Thai army began attacking Cambodian positions.

The Thai army said that Cambodian forces were the first to start shelling Thai positions in the border area. Thai servicemen returned fire to establish control over key areas and inflict damage on the enemy.