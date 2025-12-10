Number of Thai soldiers killed in border clashes with Cambodia up to five

BANGKOK, December 10. /TASS/. The number of Thai troops killed during clashes at the border with Cambodia has risen to five, with 68 servicemen wounded, the 2nd Army Area of the Thai ground forces reported.

It is noted that the latest fatality was a 20-year-old serviceman from the Sisaket province at the border with Cambodia. Thai military authorities had previously reported about 68 wounded. Meanwhile, according to the Thai Air Force, Cambodian forces have so far suffered 61 fatalities.

Armed clashes began at the border of Thailand and Cambodia on December 7. On Monday, the Royal Thai Army reported that Cambodian forces began shelling Thai positions in the border area early in the morning. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure. The Thai Second Army Area also reported that Cambodia had shelled Thai territory on Monday and Tuesday with BM-21 multiple rocket launchers and kamikaze drones. The Thai military returned fire in order to establish control over key areas and inflict damage on the enemy.