Thai prime minister rules out negotiations with Cambodia on border situation

BANGKOK, December 8. /TASS/. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ruled out the possibility of negotiations with Cambodia to settle the escalating situation on the border between the two countries.

"Our response is not a signal. It is a measure designed to clearly show that they [Cambodia - TASS] must not threaten Thailand’s sovereignty. From now on, there will be no negotiations. If we want to stop hostilities, Cambodia must follow the course set by Thailand," The Nation newspaper quotes him as saying.

The Royal Thai Army reported earlier that a Thai service member was killed, and four others were wounded, in clashes along the Cambodian border. The military said Cambodian forces struck Thai positions early in the morning. The Royal Thai Air Force reported carrying out strikes on Cambodian army positions on Monday, targeting military infrastructure, weapons depots, command centers, and logistics routes, according to its statement.

Thailand’s Second Army Area also said that Cambodian forces had fired BM-21 rockets toward Thai territory. No casualties or damage were reported.