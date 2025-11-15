Latin American states preparing response to possible US aggression against Venezuela

RIO DE JANEIRO, November 15. /TASS/. Several Latin American countries are discussing the possibility of preparing a joint declaration condemning US aggressive actions against Venezuela, Brazil’s UOL portal reported, citing unnamed diplomats from countries in the region.

Representatives of diplomatic missions from several countries are already holding consultations to prepare a response to "possible American aggression," sources said. A joint response to US actions is necessary as otherwise the White House will feel empowered to continue using armed force to achieve its goals in the region, sources told UOL. The portal believes that Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico should be the first to condemn Washington.

The US accuses Venezuela of not being proactive enough in combating drug trafficking. According to The New York Times, US President Donald Trump has authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in the Bolivarian Republic. American media have repeatedly reported that the US may soon begin striking drug cartel targets in Venezuela. However, on October 31, the head of the White House stated that he was not considering the possibility of launching strikes on the territory of this country.