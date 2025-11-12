Tokayev calls Russia unique country, civilization that influences global processes

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia is a unique country, a civilization that influences global processes, and decisions made in Moscow are important for the entire world order, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

"Russia is a unique country, a civilization, a great power that has played and is still playing an exceptional role in world history and determining the course of global processes," Tokayev said at a dinner in the Kremlin organized in honor of his state visit to Russia.

He noted that his visit highlights the key place that Russia occupies in the system of Astana's foreign policy priorities, calling Russia its main strategic partner and ally. Tokayev noted that he was pleased to be in Moscow, "where the heart of great fraternal Russia is beating, where decisions are being made that are most directly related to the vector of development of the great Russian state, as well as the entire world order."