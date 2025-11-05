West fails to answer Belarus’ calls for dialogue — Belarusian security chief

MINSK, November 5. /TASS/. The West isn’t interested in answering Belarus’ calls for dialogue, as it is preparing for war against the nation, Belarusian Security Council Secretary Alexander Volfovich.

"Regrettably, the West is deaf to the Belarusian side’s calls for dialogue to look for ways of resolving problems. The West keeps on militarizing, investing huge sums to defense spending, buying new weapons and combat vehicles, conducting drills near Belarus’ territory, building infrastructure for combat operations, especially in border areas," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

According to Volfovich, the West is doing this because it is preparing for war. "And they need a potential enemy to conduct a war, to justify the money they invest in weapons, equipment and infrastructure. And where can they find an enemy? In the East. Who? Russia and Belarus," he noted.

This position, in his words, was communicated to Belarus’ CIS partners during a meeting of CIS security chiefs. "Today, this is not just Belarus’ problem, this is a threat to the entire Commonwealth," he warned.

Earlier in the day, Volfovich took part in an annual meeting of Security Council secretaries from the CIS nations in Moscow.