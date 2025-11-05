Peace efforts in Ukraine must take into account realities, parties’ interests — Fidan

ANKARA, November 5. /TASS/. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stated that his country will continue to seek ways of resolving the conflict in Ukraine, noting that peace efforts must take into account the realities and interests of the parties involved.

"We are convinced that we can achieve a just and lasting peace only through diplomatic means. The problems that exist [along this path] will not change our firm position in favor of achieving peace through dialogue and negotiations. It is crucial to ensure that these efforts should be based on a realistic approach, reflect the interests of the parties, and correspond to the dynamics of the situation on the frontline and the current state of affairs," Fidan said at a press conference in Helsinki following talks with his Finnish counterpart, Elina Valtonen. The Turkish Foreign Ministry streamed the statement on social media.

Fidan added that "Turkey continues to make targeted efforts for the sake of achieving peace through effective and constructive cooperation with international partners.".