Nuclear weapons tests weaken international security — IAEA

PARIS, November 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's decision to test nuclear weapons weakens the system of international security and peace, and demonstrates growing tensions, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi told the LCI TV channel.

"I think this weakens the peace system, possibly also the non-proliferation system. This is a manifestation of the existing deep crisis," Grossi said. According to him, testing in response to others’ tests are a "muscle game" and a desire to demonstrate capabilities.

He questioned the veracity of Trump's statements that Russia and China are allegedly conducting "secret" nuclear tests. "I do not know if this is true or not, but as for traditional tests, we have an international monitoring system created in accordance with the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty and controlled by an Italian organization close to mine that is involved in the prohibition of nuclear tests and can immediately record such phenomena. In any case, test after test, rocket after rocket, this is not good news," Grossi said.

He noted uncertainty about the type of alleged tests in the US statements - whether it will be nuclear explosions or only launching carriers. He called for protecting the nuclear nonproliferation regime and "returning the UN to its role in maintaining peace and international security."

Tests in the US

Last week US President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to immediately begin testing nuclear weapons, because Russia and China are allegedly continuing to test their arsenals. Later Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the US will not detonate weapons but check the components necessary to initiate an atomic explosion.

On November 4, the Vandenberg Space Force Base (California) said it planned a test launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) without a warhead on November 5. According to Newsweek, the US military regularly tests its ICBM fleet several times a year to ensure its safety, reliability and effectiveness as a strategic deterrent.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin was waiting for the United States to clarify Trump's words about nuclear tests. He said that neither Russia nor China have resumed nuclear testing and insist that all countries remain committed to their obligations under the comprehensive convention on the prohibition of nuclear tests.