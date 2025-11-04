EU intends to admit new countries on "probation" without full membership rights — EC

BRUSSELS, November 4. /TASS/. The European Commission proposes switching to a probationary period system for new countries joining the EU, including Ukraine and Moldova, which would imply membership with limited rights, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated.

Explaining her statements to the British newspaper Financial Times (FT), Kos justified this proposal by expressing fear that new countries could allegedly become a "Trojan horse for Russia."

The commission is exploring such concepts as a "transition period, a kind of probation; safeguards", the FT quoted Kos as saying. She clarified that during this period, their rights could be restricted, and they could even be expelled from the community if they fail to ensure compliance with all EU requirements.

"The biggest fear I have, then the Russians will come in at the back door," the publication quotes Kos as saying, explaining that Brussels allegedly fears an increase in the number of EU countries that will act similarly to Hungary, hindering Brussels' most radical projects. Kos also confirmed that the European Commission is working on "requirements for the new member states to continue to safeguard and make irreversible their track record on rule of law." At the same time, she rejected accusations of creating a system of EU membership with different rights for new and old members.

FT notes that "several capitals are opposed to Ukraine, Moldova and the western Balkans potentially flouting the bloc’s rules on democracy, media freedom and judicial independence once they join the bloc [and gain all the rights of member states, including the right of veto in the EU Council - TASS].".