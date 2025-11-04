Venezuelan president praises comprehensive relations with Russia

CARACAS, November 4. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has praised the country’s comprehensive relations with Russia.

According to him, ties between Venezuela and Russia are a perfect example of cooperation because "the Russian people, led by President Putin, respect" their partners.

Maduro told the Venezolana de Television broadcaster that Russia sought to build relations with other countries on the principles of "equality, respect and cooperation." He pointed out that Venezuela had maintained "comprehensive cooperation" with Russia for 25 years.

Maduro noted that Caracas and Moscow "continue to work in an atmosphere of calm, trust and brotherhood." He specified that the two countries’ governments "are in constant contact on development issues, particularly in the defense field." He also highlighted progress in bilateral ties in industrial, technology, scientific, economic, and financial sectors.

Maduro commended the business forum dubbed "Russia and Venezuela as Strategic Partners," which had taken place in Caracas last week, bringing together over 500 entrepreneurs from both counties.

The head of state emphasized that Venezuela and Russia "will continue to work side by side, looking into the future with calm and confidence.".