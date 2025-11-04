Mexico's Charge d'Affaires ordered to leave Peru as soon as possible

BUENOS AIRES, November 4. /TASS/. The Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Mexico's Charge d'Affaires in Lima, Karla Ornelas, of the need to leave the country as soon as possible due to the severance of diplomatic relations between the countries, Peruvian President Jose Jeri announced.

"We expect respect for our homeland. Due to the severance of diplomatic relations, Charge d'Affaires of the Mexican Embassy in Peru, Karla Ornelas, was informed today by the Minister of Foreign Affairs that she must leave the country as soon as possible," Peruvian President Jose Jeri wrote on the X social network.

Earlier, Peruvian Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela announced the severing of diplomatic relations with Mexico due to the fact that former Prime Minister Betsy Chavez, accused of organizing a coup, is taking refuge in the Mexican embassy in Lima.

On December 7, 2022, then-President Castillo of Peru announced the dissolution of Congress (the unicameral parliament) and the imposition of a curfew. He delivered a speech before the start of a parliamentary session that was considering his impeachment on corruption charges. Deputies did not cancel the vote and approved the removal of the president from office. The armed forces and police rallied in support of Congress.

Castillo was arrested on charges of organizing a coup. Chavez, then the prime minister, was also implicated in the case. In September 2025, the court allowed her to await the outcome of her trial in freedom.