US schedules first ICBM test following Trump’s statements — Newsweek

NEW YORK, November 3. /TASS/. The United States has scheduled its first test of a nuclear-capable, but unarmed, intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) after President Donald Trump ordered the renewal of testing, Newsweek said, citing navigational warnings.

Last week, Trump instructed the Pentagon to immediately launch nuclear weapons tests as Russia and China purportedly continue to test their arsenals. Later, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright specified that the trials will not involve actual detonations but rather the testing of the components necessary for a nuclear blast.

The news outlet emphasized that "the US military has regularly tested its ICBM fleet, which is part of the nuclear triad along with nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarines and bombers, several times a year to ensure it is safe, secure, effective and practical in providing strategic deterrence.".