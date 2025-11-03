In Czech Republic winning parties sign coalition agreement

PRAGUE, November 3. /TASS/. The leaders of political parties with the best results at the October 3-4 elections to the lower house of parliament have signed an agreement on creating a government coalition.

The ceremony was aired by the Czech News Agency (CTK).

The government coalition will consist of the ANO, SPD (Freedom and Direct Democracy) and Motoriste parties, supported by 108 out of 200 legislators.

The parties have nominated Tomio Okamura, SPD’s chairman, as the coalition’s speaker.

They also presented a draft agenda which stresses the government's commitment to the Czech Republic's membership in NATO and the European Union as well as to diplomatic support for Ukraine in order to achieve the swiftest peace in that country.

According to Czech media outlets, ANO’s leader Andrej Babis will inform Czech President Petr Pavel about establishing the coalition in the near future and present the new makeup of the cabinet of ministers. Earlier, Babis said that the new government will begin work no later than mid-December.