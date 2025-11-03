Trump says Russia, China, North Korea, Pakistan do nuclear testing

WASHINGTON, November 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump accused Russia, North Korea, China, Pakistan and other countries of secretly holding underground nuclear tests.

"But they don't go and tell you about it. And, you know, as powerful as they are, this is a big world. You don't necessarily know where they're testing. They— they test way under— underground where people don't know exactly what's happening with the test. You feel a little bit of a vibration," Trump said in an interview with CBS News.

"They test and we don't test. We have to test. And Russia did make— a little bit of a threat the other day when they said they were gonna do certain forms of a different level of testing. But Russia tests, China— and China does test, and we're gonna test also," the US leader added as he stated that North Korea and Pakistan, too, have been testing.

"We have the best [nuclear weapons], and I was the one that renovated them and built them during a four-year period [as a president]. And I hated to do it, because the destructive capability is something you don't even wanna talk about," the US leader explained.

"And if we have 'em [nuclear arsenals], we have to test 'em, otherwise you don't really know how they're gonna work. And we don't wanna ever use them," Trump concluded.

On October 29, Trump instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing. He did not specify what type of tests he meant or whether they would involve detonating nuclear warheads.