Belgium, Italy, France against transferring Russian assets to Kiev — newspaper

ROME, November 3. /TASS/. Italy and France, alongside Belgium, oppose the transfer of revenues from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine as part of a reparations loan, Corriere della Sera reported.

Paris and Rome "are concerned about their financial liabilities" if the use of Russian assets is deemed unlawful, the Italian newspaper wrote.

On October 23, participants in the EU summit in Brussels failed to agree on the use of Russian assets in funding Ukraine. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever demanded that all EU countries fully share the financial risks of his country which holds 210 billion euros worth of Russia’s immobilized sovereign assets that the European Commission is planning to appropriate. He also warned that Russia would retaliate by seizing Western assets on its territory and in friendly jurisdictions.