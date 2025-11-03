Chinese university hosts China-Russia scientific forum — Xinhua

BEIJING, November 3. /TASS/. The Harbin Institute of Technology in northeast China’s Heilongjiang province hosted the fourth China-Russia forum on science and technology, Xinhua reported.

"The province of Heilongjiang offers unique opportunities in terms of Russian-Chinese cooperation <…>, and in the past few years, the two countries have continuously developed enhanced high-level cooperation, achieving significant results," Shi Zhaohui, Vice Minister of Heilongjiang Provincial Science & Technology Department, said, addressing the forum.

More than 240 specialists from the two countries, including over 140 scholars from about 50 Russian research institutes, took part in the event.

Participants in the forum discussed the leading scientific and research developments in energy, physics, and space exploration, among other fields.