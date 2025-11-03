Trump refused to confirm or deny plans of strikes against Venezuela

WASHINGTON, November 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump refused to confirm or refute plans of carrying strikes against Venezuela but expressed doubts that the US is moving to war with this country.

"I doubt it. I don't think so," Trump said in response to a question whether the US is going to war against Venezuela amid the dispatch of the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier to the Caribbean Sea. "I wouldn't be inclined to say that I would do that. But— because I don't talk to a reporter about whether or not I'm going to strike," he added, when the journalist asked him about the potential land strikes against Venezuela.

"I would say, yeah. I think so, yeah," Trump said when asked whether in his opinion the days of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro are numbered.